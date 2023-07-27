Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$7.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile



Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

