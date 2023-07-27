Zacks Research Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2023 earnings at $15.49 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

NYSE:PAG opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

