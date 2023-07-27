Ieq Capital LLC Sells 142 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

