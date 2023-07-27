Brokers Offer Predictions for Centric Health Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Centric Health Price Performance
