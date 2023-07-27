Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emera Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMA. CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.75.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$55.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$63.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Emera had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.09%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.