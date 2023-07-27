Ieq Capital LLC Invests $247,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $13,544,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

UAL opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

