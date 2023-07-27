RB Global, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RB Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($1.00). RB Global had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of C$692.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$580.44 million.

RB Global Stock Up 0.5 %

RB Global Announces Dividend

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$84.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. RB Global has a 52-week low of C$65.83 and a 52-week high of C$94.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.