National Bank Financial Comments on AltaGas Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.82 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.17%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CSFB reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.36.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

