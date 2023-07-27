Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.67.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of C$305.89 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IAMGOLD

In related news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Further Reading

