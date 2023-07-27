Brokers Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.23.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.04. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.93 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

