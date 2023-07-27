Brokers Set Expectations for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
