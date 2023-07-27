Brokers Set Expectations for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$6.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.71. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.26.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.