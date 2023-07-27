SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

SILV stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $844.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

