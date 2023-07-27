Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. CSFB cut their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.46.

Fortis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$57.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.