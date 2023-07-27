Americas Silver Corp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

USA opened at C$0.53 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The firm has a market cap of C$112.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.31 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

