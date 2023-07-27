Analysts Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 31.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 333,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 79,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

