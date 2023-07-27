Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $142.12 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

