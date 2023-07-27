Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,956,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total value of $428,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares in the company, valued at $121,498,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.