BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 229.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

