HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 159,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,209 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.