West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.