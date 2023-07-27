Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

