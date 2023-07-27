Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.73 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.57. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $376.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,324,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 706,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

