Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

