Rain Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $424.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

