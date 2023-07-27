Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

