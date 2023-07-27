OPKO Health (OPK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

