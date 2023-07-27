Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $187.64 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

