Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.68.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

