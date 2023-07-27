Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

