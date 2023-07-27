Citigroup Raises Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 2.4 %

CAKE stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.