International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

