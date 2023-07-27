Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $153.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.29.

Crocs Trading Down 1.7 %

CROX opened at $119.80 on Monday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

