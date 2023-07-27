Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Haynes International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAYN. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

