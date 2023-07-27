4,866 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

