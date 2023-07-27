Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

