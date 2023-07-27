Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MAS opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $61.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

