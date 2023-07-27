Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,580 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

