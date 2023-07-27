Cwm LLC Buys 353 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Robert Half International Stock Down 6.0 %

RHI stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

