Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

