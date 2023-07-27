Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,788 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

GPN opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -236.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

