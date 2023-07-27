Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 53.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in ABB by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBNY opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

