Ieq Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.
IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
