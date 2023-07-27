Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 32.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

