Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,512 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

JHG stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

