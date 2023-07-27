Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

