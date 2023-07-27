Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after acquiring an additional 506,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.