Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 697,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after acquiring an additional 506,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
