Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

