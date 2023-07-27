Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFBC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 12,481.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

