Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLEX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Flex has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,357.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after acquiring an additional 916,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.