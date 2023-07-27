Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Featured Articles

